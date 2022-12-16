No lies detected! Khloé Kardashian got candid about where she stands with ex Tristan Thompson after Kourtney Kardashian asked her about their relationship status.

“Are you sleeping with Tristan?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 38, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector test series. The Good American cofounder, for her part, promptly replied, “No, I am not. I’m really not.”

After the lie detector technician confirmed that she was telling the truth, the Strong Looks Better Naked author added, “I would die if it said I was lying.”

Khloé and the 31-year-old NBA star were first linked in 2016, nearly two years before their daughter, True, was born in April 2018. The pair dated on and off until late 2021, when they called it quits for good amid the athlete’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

Nichols, 31, claimed that Thompson was the father of her now 12-month-old son Theo in a December 2021 court filing, The former Cleveland Cavalier player — who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig — confirmed his paternity in January after a DNA test.

In July, Us confirmed that Khloé and Thompson were expecting their second child together via surrogate. That same month, a second source shared that “the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.” Their son was born in August, and the drama was addressed during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians one month later.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” the Hulu personality said while sharing her son’s birth story. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

In the same episode, the Kocktails With Khloé alum revealed that the former Sacramento Kings player proposed ahead of their split.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone.’ That is why I said, ‘I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family,’” she recalled in a conversation with Kim Kardashian. “And as hurtful as it was for him to hear it was the truth. I would never accept something and give someone false hope.”

Despite their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October that Thompson is focused on helping Khloé raise their two children.

“He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course, Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” the insider shared, adding that there is “no question” about the Canada native’s involvement as a coparent.

“He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be. When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody,” the source said.

According to the insider, Thompson’s inability to “stay faithful” to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in the past has ceased hope for a reconciliation between them — but Khloé isn’t ruling out marriage in her future.

“She’s already fulfilled her dream in life of having kids — wanting a few kids — but is also hoping of getting married,” the source explained.