Khloé Kardashian is marking ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s 33rd trip around the sun.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” Kardashian, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 13, sharing a photo of Thompson opening a present with their two kids, True, 6, and Tatum, 20 months.

Kardashian shared a second photo of Thompson and his youngest brother, Amari.

“Your mommy is so proud of you,” the Kardashians star added in her caption. “Happy birthday.”

Thompson’s mother, Andrea, died in January 2023 after a heart attack. Andrea was the sole caregiver of Amari, who suffers from epilepsy. Thompson has since been granted guardianship over his 18-year-old sibling and Kardashian has also lent her support.

“Khloé loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. “Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom.”

The insider added, “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. … She will help look after Amari at any cost.”

Thompson and Amari briefly moved in with Kardashian, True and Tatum later that year.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Kardashian said in a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”

Kardashian and Thompson dated on and off between 2016 and 2021, splitting for good after his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols. In addition to sharing two kids with Kardashian, Thompson is a father to sons Prince and Theo. He shares Prince with Jordan Craig and Theo with Nichols.

While Kardashian has made it clear that she won’t rekindle her romance with Thompson, she does intend to amicably coparent True and Tatum.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice,” she told Tmrw magazine in a January interview. “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’”

She continued, “Trust me, that’s not how I feel every day. I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I’ll never regret being a nice person.”