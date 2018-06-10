Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated a friend’s birthday together on Saturday, June 9, marking only the second time they have been spotted in public together since the NBA star’s cheating scandal broke.

The pair, who welcomed daughter True on April 12, were seen walking into the celebration for their pal Savas, a.k.a Rich Youngin, in Cleveland. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, could be seen wearing black pants and a black long-sleeve top, over-the-knee boots, a Panama hat and large hoop earrings, the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was dressed down in a blue and grey tracksuit and baseball cap.

E! News reports that Kardashian threw the party for their friend at the Marble Room and the group of about a dozen people celebrated over dinner in a private room.

Both the Good American designer and Thompson shared videos on their Instagram Stories of Savas being presented with a birthday cake decorated with a shirtless photo of him, while another video posted on Instagram showed them standing together at the celebration.

“This is what you’re gonna look like, Savas,” Kardashian told her workout buddy of the six-pack abs depicted on the cake.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the new mom has put her boyfriend’s infidelity in the past and a source told us they are “fully back together,” despite the fact that he cheated on her with at least five women while she was pregnant.

Kardashian has remained in Cleveland since giving birth to their daughter, but her mom, Kris Jenner, told Us earlier this month that the Revenge Body host is due to move back to L.A. very soon.

She also told Us on Friday, June 8, that she stands by her daughter’s decision to stay with the power forward. “I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead,” the momager said. “I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloé. She’s so smart, and such a great girl, and she’ll figure it out.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!