Khloé Kardashian’s bestie appears to have some choice word for Tristan Thompson. Khadijah Haqq shared a quote about men supporting the mother of their children the same day that reports surfaced that the NBA star cheated on the reality star.

Khadijah, 35, posted a quote that read “the best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother — john wooden” on Tuesday, April 10. The former Dash Dolls star simply captioned the post with a fist pump emoji. The Revenge Body host’s sister Kourtney Kardashian also liked the Instagram.

👊🏾 A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

As previously reported, the Daily Mail published footage on Tuesday of Thompson, 27, appearing to kiss another woman on Saturday, April 7, when the Cleveland Cavaliers were in New York City to play the New York Knicks. TMZ and The Shade Room later released photos and video of Thompson arriving at a hotel with the same woman. TMZ also posted a video of the athlete making out with two women at a hookah bar last October.

Khadijah, along with her twin sister, Mailka Haqq, have been Kardashian’s best friends since the women were teenagers. The duo frequently appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and have supported the Good American designer, 33, throughout her pregnancy via Instagram.

“You’re pregnant AND with a baby girl!!! 😍,” Khadijah captioned a photo of Kardashian after the March 4 episode of KUWTK revealed she is expecting a daughter. “I’m just over the moon and thankful to God. 🙏🏾 .”

The twins also attended Kardashians March 10 baby shower. “My heart is full ❤,” Khadijah captioned a photo of the trio at the all-pink event.

My heart is full ❤️ A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on Mar 11, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

A source told Us that Kardashian “initially believed” Thompson after he told her “nothing had happened” between him and the alleged mistress. However, the source said the basketball player’s story “changed over the course of hours as videos of the two of them arriving at and leaving his hotel emerged.”

“It was just a day of absolute turmoil for Khloé as videos emerged of Tristan and the woman arriving back at his New York City hotel and video of him with two other women in a hookah lounge,” the source explained to Us. “She just doesn’t even recognize the person in those videos and is absolutely stunned. She never had any reason to not trust him.”

Kardashian is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, preparing to give birth. Us Weekly can confirm Kris Jenner is by her daughter’s side. A source told Us that the 62-year-old mother of six “wants [Khloé] to leave Cleveland with the baby as soon as doctors will allow it and bring her back to Los Angeles.”

Thompson, meanwhile, has a game on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland at 8 p.m. ET.

