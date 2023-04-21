Proud mama! Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child in July 2022, and she’s since slowly revealed more about her life as a mother of two.

The Hulu personality became a mother in April 2018 with the arrival of daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. The reality star and the NBA player started dating in 2016 and had their ups and downs throughout their relationship — including multiple cheating scandals on Thompson’s part. The duo most recently called it quits in late 2021 after the athlete fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their second child via surrogate despite their split. The former Revenge Body host later revealed that she found out about Nichols and Thompson’s relationship after she and the Canada native had already decided to have a second child. At the time, the duo were secretly back together after having split in June 2021.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” the California native explained during a June 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, adding that she learned of Thompson’s affair with Nichols when the model filed a paternity suit against him. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? … It is humiliating. I am embarrassed.”

The Kocktails With Khloé alum and the former Cleveland Cavaliers player have since maintained a cordial coparenting relationship. In April 2023, Thompson signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after his contract with the Chicago Bulls expired, meaning he would be closer to Kardashian and their children. (In addition to sharing Theo with Nichols, Thompson shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

“Tristan is feeling ecstatic and couldn’t be more proud to join the Lakers,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “It feels like home to him, being back with friends and so close to Khloé and the kids. He feels like this is a whole new chapter in his life, his new home, a new team. It really is a dream come true.”

Keep scrolling for more info on Kardashian and Thompson’s little boy:

What Is Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Name?

As of April 2023, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hasn’t revealed the name of her son. “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author explained during an April 2023 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Kardashian hinted at the time that her son’s name begins with a T. She added that his moniker will be revealed during season 3 of her family’s Hulu series, which premieres on May 25, 2023.

When Was Khloe Kardashian’s Son Born?

Us confirmed in August 2022 that Kardashian and Thompson had welcomed their second child. During a season 2 episode of The Kardashians, the former E! personality clarified that her son was born on July 28, 2022.

Did Khloe Kardashian Share Photos of Her Son?

Kardashian has shared several snaps of her baby boy that didn’t include his face, but in March 2023, she finally revealed his whole face in an Instagram post celebrating Thompson’s 32nd birthday. In one adorable photo, big sister True held the little one while sitting with her dad and her half-brother Prince. Another snap showed Thompson making a kissy face at the baby boy while relaxing on the couch.