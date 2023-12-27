Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton came to sleigh this holiday season.

Kardashian, 43, and Hilton, 42, rode an inflatable sled down a hill of fake snow together during an epic Christmas Eve gathering at Kardashian’s house.

Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton shared a clip of the duo’s joyride via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26. In the clip, Paris sat behind Kardashian and held onto her pal as they rode downhill smiling and laughing.

Kardashian also shared the video via her Instagram Story, writing, “We’re back sledding and sliving!!!”

Although Kardashian’s yard looked like a winter wonderland, the twosome weren’t dressed in snow gear. Paris sparkled in a green long-sleeve dress and a tiara while Kardashian donned a light blue vintage Mulger dress with fur accents. Kardashian attempted to keep her high heels off the ground during the snowy descent while Paris used her pumps to slow the pair down.

This is not the first time that Paris and Kardashian have teamed up on December 24. They first went sledding in their gowns at Kardashian’s 2018 Christmas Eve bash.

“BFF,” Kardashian’s then-husband Kanye West captioned an X (formerly Twitter) clip of the socialites preparing for the festive activity.

Sledding wasn’t the only highlight of Kardashian’s epic holiday bash this year. The Sunday, December 24, party also boasted a performance by Babyface, a life-size gingerbread house and a ball pit. Kim’s sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — and their mom, Kris Jenner, were all in attendance.

Kim previously opened up about taking over the Christmas Eve hosting gig from Kris, 68.

“Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” she said during a 2019 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different. It’s kind of a party just for my mom and mostly her friends. We want it to be a place that we can just have fun and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends, too. But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

Kim shared a series of Instagram snaps from this year’s festivities. She posed with the four children she shares with West, 46: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. Kim also took photos with Khloé, 39, and her two children, daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 16 months, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

While the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party is a long-held tradition, eagle-eyed fans thought they noticed something new this year. Or rather, someone new.

“Look who was at the annual Kardashian Christmas party … LOL,” one X user wrote alongside screen grabs of Landon Barker’s Snapchat Story from the event.

In the clip, a person resembling Timothée Chalamet could be seen chatting with Kylie, 26, in the background as Landon’s dad, Travis Barker, puckered his lips at the camera.

News broke in April that Kylie had begun spending time with Chalamet, 28, after her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 22 months.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “things have become fairly serious” between Chalamet and Kylie.

“Kylie knows they both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” the insider said.