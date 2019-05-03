A major victory! Kim Kardashian helped free another low-level drug offender from prison.

“We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami,” the KKW Beauty CEO, 38, tweeted alongside a photo of Jeffrey with his family on Friday, May 3. “He served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work.”

This is the Kardashian’s second major success story when it comes to prison reform. Last year, the reality TV personality met with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner at the White House to advocate for Alice Marie Johnson, who served 22 years in prison for her participation in a cocaine trafficking operation.

Less than a week later, Trump granted Johnson clemency in June 2018 — and Kardashian called her to share the good news!

“When Kim told me that I was being released, I started jumping up and screaming and crying, and everyone else was crying,” Johnson explained during an appearance on Good Morning America at the time. “It was wonderful. I’m so glad that she was the one who was able to deliver the news to me. It was a perfect ending.”

Kardashian’s work isn’t done yet, however. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is studying to become a lawyer to continue to make a change. After registering with the California State Bar in 2018, Kardashian is required to study for a minimum of 18 hours a week and take written and multiple choice tests monthly for four years.

“First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” the Selfish author explained to Vogue last month. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crime law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

After opening up about her studies to the magazine, Kardashian defended herself amid backlash from social media users about her new career path.

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she wrote on April 15 via Instagram. “One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are.”

