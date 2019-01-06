Kanye West and Kim Kardashian take Miami! The couple continued to put their love on display during a recent shopping trip following the news that they’re expecting their fourth child.

The rapper, 41, and the reality star, 38, walked hand in hand to The Webster, a high-end boutique in South Beach, Florida, on Saturday, January 6, days after Us Weekly broke the news that the couple’s surrogate is pregnant and expecting a boy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a skintight blue dress, vibrant blue heels and held onto a coordinating clutch, while the Yeezy designer donned a neon yellow shirt, beige sneakers and a long black coat as they clasped hands.

West and Kardashian, who are officially Florida residents after the “I Love It” crooner bought the businesswoman a $14 million luxury condo in Miami Beach for Christmas, packed on the PDA on Friday, January 4, sharing a kiss as she held on to his face and he held on to her butt on their new balcony.

The pair are already parents of three children: daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and 11-month-old daughter Chicago, who arrived via a gestational carrier in January 2018. Baby No. 4 is expected to arrive in “early May,” but the Selfish author is “using a different agency” this time. A source told Us, “They had some issues that came up with the last agency, especially with sensitive information being released to the public.”

