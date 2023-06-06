Here for the LOLs! Kim Kardashian jokingly poked fun at sister Kendall Jenner’s past love life through her wardrobe.

The KKW Beauty founder, 43, took to social media on Sunday, June 4, to share a sweet TikTok video of herself and 9-year-old daughter North. “Hair time,” Kardashian captioned the clip of her and her eldest child dancing to Carlos Santana’s “Maria, Maria” while doing their daily coif routine. (In addition to North, The Kardashians star shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

During the adorable video, eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed the Hulu personality’s choice of wardrobe, which included a black tee with the words “Kendall Starting Five” emblazoned on the front. The shirt also featured an image of Jenner, 27, surrounded by five of her rumored exes — Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma — who all play for the NBA.

Sunday’s video marks the second time Kardashian has sported the graphic. She was first seen rocking the look during a trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians, which premiered last month.

The T-shirt, which was designed by emaxwears, references a meme that originated in 2019 which claimed Jenner had dated five basketball players over the years. However, the model has since took to social media to shut down the rumors.

“2 out of 5 accurate, thanks,” she wrote via Twitter in 2019, referring to her relationships with Simmons, 26 — whom she dated from 2018 to 2020 — and Booker, also 26.

The 818 Tequila founder first met Booker while on a double date with the Brooklyn Nets player. The Michigan native, for his part, was linked to Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods at the time.

While Us Weekly confirmed in February 2019 that the shooting guard and Woods’ relationship had fizzled out, Jenner and Simmons continued to date on and off until their February 2020 split.

“A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable,” Jenner said during a behind-the-scenes video for a Calvin Klein campaign at the time. “And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.”

That April, the reality star was spotted out solo with Booker and the pair were together for over two years before their June 2022 split. While they briefly tried to rekindle their romance two months later, they called it quits for good in fall 2022.

Months after their split, a source exclusively told Us that the Phoenix Suns star was still harboring feelings for his ex. “Devin still thinks about Kendall on occasion and a piece of him still misses her. He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, [that] doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line,” the insider noted, explaining the athlete “is not completely over her.”

While the source explained that Booker wasn’t “opposed to the idea” of getting back with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Jenner, for her part, seemingly moved on when she sparked relationship speculation with Bad Bunny in February.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and the Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source exclusively told Us in May. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The insider noted that the entrepreneur is “really attracted” to the 29-year-old “Party” rapper’s confidence and that they are “having a great time together.” The source added at the time: “They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”