That’s her man! Kim Kardashian showed off her sweet bond with boyfriend Pete Davidson in a series of new candid and casual photos.

The SKKN by Kim founder, 41, shared a selfie via Instagram on Monday, July 11, with her lips pursed for a classic duck face pose while Davidson, 28, squinted and smiled. He was rocking some facial hair that might be the beginning of a Top Gun-style mustache.

The close-up also reveals a new “Jasmine and Aladdin” tattoo on his collar bone, inspired by the couple’s Saturday Night Live sketch with their first kiss. It’s right underneath the “knscp” ink that is assumed to be a tribute to Kim and her children with Kanye West: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian simply captioned the set of photos with a winking emoji.

The New York native was shirtless in the snaps, wearing gray sweatpants with black Champion underwear peeking out from the waistband. Davidson topped off the look with a gold necklace and dark beanie. Kardashian complemented his outfit in dark shorts and a crop top while her platinum locks were neatly pulled back.

The candid snaps showed the two relaxing in a casual setting. The comic remained shirtless with his fading arm tattoos exposed (he’s getting them removed) and stood over his love, who was on the white couch. She playfully put her feet on his abs in several photos while the SNL alum looked at the Selfish author with a big grin.

In another pic, Davidson kept his sweats on as they laid next to the pool, but his girlfriend changed into a black bikini.

The personal snaps came just a couple of hours after it was revealed that Davidson will appear on The Kardashians season 2. The Hulu reality show will document Met Gala prep, and that means Kim’s date to the May event will be by her side.

In the trailer for the new episodes, the King of Staten Island star is chatting with Khloé Kardashian when Kim pulls him away.

“Babe?” she asks. “Do you want to jump in the shower with me real quick?”

He hilariously throws down his phone and cigarettes as he runs to the mogul.

Kim first posted pics of her beau on Instagram in March — several months after they got together in fall 2021. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed days later that she wasn’t sure when to share an inside look at her romance, which was her first major relationship after nearly seven years of marriage to West.

“I don’t know what the right thing to do is,” the California native explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed, I don’t know what the rules are.”

She continued, “I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh my god, we’re so cute!’ But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate, don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'”

The Kardashians season 2 premieres on Hulu Thursday, September 22.

