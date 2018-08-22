Kourtney Kardashian’s threat to spend the holidays away from her family prompted Kim Kardashian to compare her to their reclusive brother, Rob Kardashian.

In a newly released preview of the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode on Sunday, August 26, Khloé Kardashian recounts a previous conversation she had with their oldest sister. “I have a missed call from Kourt and I call her back and she’s like, ‘This isn’t to criticize you or anything like that … me and Kendall were talking about you.’ And she goes, ‘You’re really scared about how your life is going to turn out.’” the then-pregnant Revenge Body star, 34, tells Kim. “She thinks I’m scared and thats why I’m acting out: because I don’t want to let my old life go? What?”

“She’s so off,” the KKW creator, 37, responds. “I was just blown away by her … and Kourtney was like, ‘And Kendall agrees with me!’” Khloé continues. “What are we going to do? Because it’s hard for me to even be around her at this point.”

Kim and Khloé decide to FaceTime Kendall Jenner to get her side of the story, who advises them that Kourtney is “going out of town with the kids for the holidays,” which shocks her sisters. “I thought that was weird but I tried to convince her out of it a little bit.”

“But do you think it’s like a cry for help, like a cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?” the Selfish author asks, referring to their 31-year-old brother, who has shunned the spotlight and rarely makes any appearances on the E! series. Khloé, however, takes a different approach, explaining that it would disappoint her to not follow tradition by spending the holidays together.

“I just think given everything that has gone on, the last thing we need is separation like this. And for Kourtney to say she doesn’t think she’s going to spend Christmas with us, it’s just so excessive, it’s like ridiculous at this point,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author says during a confessional. “The divide is going to just get worse and worse, the more time we just ignore what’s really going on.”

Since season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on August 5, fans have witnessed the sisters attempt to navigate through their issues with each other. During the first episode of the new season, Kim and Kourtney, 39, get into an explosive fight over a scheduling conflict for their Christmas card shoot, resulting in Kim calling Kourtney “the least exciting to look at.” Their drama spilled onto social media on the same night as the premiere, with Kourtney tweeting, “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.” (Kourtney shares Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.) The sisters later speak with a therapist on the August 13 episode, where the Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive alum revealed that she believes filming their lives for the reality show is more important to her sisters than it is to her.

Despite their rift, Kim and Khloe both had Kourtney’s back earlier this month following her split from Younes Bendjima, when they publicly slammed the model for his behavior amid their breakup.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast "Watch With Us" below!





