Kim and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be finding the funny when it comes to their Dolce & Gabbana feud.

Kim, 43, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, October 27, to repost a photo of Corey Gamble – who is their mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend — amid his recent D&G collaboration. Below the snap, Kim tagged Kourtney, 44, adding the side eyes emoji, “👀.”

The Skims founder appeared to be poking fun at her argument with the Poosh founder, which viewers have seen play out over the last two seasons of The Kardashians. The tension began when Kim revealed she would be curating her own partnership with D&G after Kourtney designed her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker around the fashion brand.

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me,” Kourtney explained on a season 3 episode of the Hulu series in July. “It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim, however, argued that she tried to wait and specifically didn’t choose items that Kourtney wore during her Italian wedding weekend with Barker, 46. She also claimed that Kourtney had taken inspiration from her own overseas nuptials to now ex-husband Kanye West.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” Kim said in a confessional. “You stole my f—king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?”

While the women seemingly reconciled when they wrapped filming season 3, the tension reemerged when episodes began to air months later — which was caught in a dramatic phone call at the start of season 4.

“You are talking about the bulls—t details because it is all your egotistical selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney said, accusing Kim of not being able to ‘stand someone else being the center of attention.’” She accused Kim of not being “happy” at her wedding, saying she “complained” from start to finish. Kim denied the allegations, insisting that she was “so happy” for her sister.

“You have a serious vendetta. You just hate us,” Kim claimed. “You are a different person and we all talk about it,” she said, with her sister subsequently bursting into tears and telling Kim to “get a f—king life.”

Despite the feud briefly reigniting, Kourtney seemingly took the first step at peace during the show’s October 12 episode, where Kim revealed her sister sent over a picture of their late dad, Robert Kardashian, in college.

“So Kourtney texts me and I feel like it is a step in the right direction of moving past it and moving past all of the drama,” Kim told the cameras.

Kourtney — who is currently expecting her first baby with Barker — explained why she chose to reach out. “I think we both said things that we are not proud of. But anyone who has sisters or siblings knows the dynamic,” she said. “You could get into a crazy fight and you can send a funny text and everything is all good.”