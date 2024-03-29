Kim Zolciak and her daughter must surrender their 2019 Range Rover, according to a turnover order handed down by a Georgia judge and obtained by Page Six.

The order requires Zolciak, 45, or Brielle Biermann, 26, to hand the keys to law enforcement or advise them on the car’s exact location so it can be repossessed. Ally Bank, the lender for the car, sued the pair for unmade payments in December 2023.

Page Six reported that as of last May, the two owe Ally Bank $83,969.35. Documents show Brielle had agreed to pay $1,903 per month on the car.

This is the latest domino in the mounting financial woes for Zolciak and her family. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is in the middle of a contentious and costly divorce from her husband, retired football player Kroy Biermann.

The two reportedly owe the IRS north of $1 million in taxes and last year were ordered to pay $230,000 to Simmons Bank after they defaulted on a home equity line of credit. They were also sued by Saks/Capital One for $150,000 in unpaid credit card debt. Target sued them as well, claiming they failed to pay a nearly $2.5 million tab.

Meanwhile, American Express sued Brielle for $12,870.25 worth of credit card payments.

Kroy, who has blamed the family’s financial hardship on Zolciak’s alleged gambling addiction, was also sued by BMW for $400,000 to cover his Rolls-Royce. Kroy, 38, did not respond to the filing, giving BMW the right to repossess the vehicle, according to People.

Kroy currently has sole custody of the couple’s four younger children, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, though the two must pay $5,000 per month for a parental fitness evaluator.

The couple’s Georgia mansion, once listed for $6 million, is currently facing foreclosure. The home is still on the market, now listed at $4.5 million.

Though Zolciak has not commented publicly on the matter, she has taken steps to try and improve her financial standing. She sold her skincare line, Kashmere Kollections, to 310 Nutrition for an undisclosed amount in February and has tried selling her and her family’s belongings online. That includes a Cartier bracelet, which she asked $5,000 for.

Zolciak is also in the early stages of developing her own reality show, according to a report from Reality Tea.