



Standing by their story. Don’t Be Tardy stars Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann are sticking by their allegations that Delta Airlines kicked their family off a flight while they were waiting for Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, to get through security with their service dog.

“Kim and her family are not backing from their account of what happened,” a source shared exclusively with Us Weekly. “Delta has apologized privately to Kim. Kim and her family felt genuinely disrespected by the Delta agent.”

Biermann, 22, claimed via Twitter on Saturday, July 20, that an employee of the airline forced her, Kim, 41, and her younger siblings to deboard an aircraft they were on. “[He] just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “KJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S–ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF.”

Her mother was also none too pleased over the incident, telling her Twitter followers on Saturday that police were “now involved.”

Delta denied the allegations in a statement to Us on Monday, July 22, noting that Kroy, 33, had stayed behind while his family boarded their flight to clarify the dog’s paperwork and arrived at the gate after the door to the plane had been closed. “Mrs. Zolciak Biermann and family elected to deplane their flight after her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal,” the company’s statement read.

Delta also alleged that though employees attempted to help the Zolciak-Biermann family find other travel accommodations, they ultimately made their own.

Brielle updated fans on Sunday, July 21, that she was “finally” leaving the airport.

Ahead of their trip, the TV personality noshed on some pricey chicken tenders and French fries at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s with Sylvester Stallone’s daughters.

“When u spend $100 on some chicken tenders, ” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Instagram Stories.

One order of the dish costs $25, according to the restaurant’s menu, with fries tacking on another $12.

