King Charles III has reached a new milestone since becoming England’s monarch.

Charles, 75, is officially richer than his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to The Sunday Times’ 2024 Rich List. The list, published on Friday, May 17, states that Charles is currently the 258th wealthiest person in the U.K. with a personal wealth amount of approximately $770 million (a.k.a. around 606 million pounds.)

Charles is reportedly over $300 million richer than Elizabeth was prior to her September 2022 death. Per the outlet’s 2022 Rich List, Elizabeth amassed a personal wealth of $486 million before she passed away at age 96. Charles’ personal wealth has also increased by around $12 million since last year’s Rich List.

Ranking higher than Charles on the list is his eldest grandson Prince George’s godfather, Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, with a family net worth of around $12.8 billion. The outlet also reports that Charles’ most valuable assets are England’s Sandringham Estate and Scotland’s Balmoral Castle.

According to the outlet, a former aide of Charles’ claims he managed to rebuild his wealth by saving profits earned from his former $1 billion estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, after his 1996 divorce from Princess Diana cost him $21 million. The Duchy of Cornwall was inherited by Prince William following Elizabeth’s death.

Charles was officially crowned as the King of England during his May 2023 coronation. He was later diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer back in February after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate the month prior. He made his return to royal duties at Buckingham Palace in March and resumed public appearances in April by visiting a cancer treatment center with his wife, Queen Camilla, last month.

Earlier this week, Charles’ first official portrait since his coronation was revealed. “The painting – commissioned by The Draper’s Company – is the first official portrait to be completed since His Majesty’s Coronation,” the royal family captioned a pic of the portrait via X on Tuesday, May 14. “It will hang in Draper’s Hall in London.”

The photo featured Charles dressed in military garb and covered by a red hue, except his face. “The red was inspired by the Welsh Guards, but I wanted the painting to be a little more contemporary and not get in the way of seeing the face and the personality,” artist Jonathan Yeo said of his artwork’s bold color choice, per Hello. “The color was an early experiment and then I sketched it out and worked on the face, and the face and background worked so well.”

Two days after the portrait reveal, Camilla, 76, shared an update on her husband’s health while attending a garden party in Rye, England. “[He’s] getting better,” she said in a social media clip from the Thursday, May 16, outing, jokingly adding, “Well, he would if he behaved himself.”

Charles is not the only royal currently battling cancer as the palace announced in March that Princess Kate Middleton is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was discovered by her doctors following a January abdominal procedure. Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, also revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer after previously battling breast cancer.