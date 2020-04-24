The new normal! Kirk Douglas’ widow, Anne Buydens, celebrated her 101st birthday in a special way during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameron Douglas shared a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 23, as family and friends drove past his grandma’s home to greet her from a distance. A procession of vehicles pulled up to the centenarian in her driveway as she sat in a wheelchair next to her dog and balloons. She looked stylish in a lavender pants suit and also wore a protective face mask and a sash that read, “It’s my birthday.”

“Here we are, coming to Anne’s 101st birthday,” Cameron, 41, said in one of the videos he shared. “First birthday without Pappy. … This is an amazing scene right here!”

The Wonder Boys star — who was joined by his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, and their 2-year-old daughter, Lua — later told his Instagram followers that he waited “in line for about 20 or 30 minutes,” but he would gladly “wait 20 or 30 hours to say happy birthday to Anne.”

Cameron also posted a throwback photo of Buydens and his late grandfather, Kirk, on his feed with the caption, “Happy Birthday Oma. Here’s to 101 years of Love, Light and Guidance! We Love you!”

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their 17-year-old daughter, Carys, shared tributes to the philanthropist as well. The Wall Street star, 75, captioned his Instagram post, “Happy birthday Anne Douglas! The best stepmother a stepson could hope for!” Meanwhile, the Chicago actress, 50, wrote, “Happy Birthday to my extraordinary step mother in Law. Our Queen, our Oma. You personify everything that is good in a woman. I admire you and love you so very much. 101 years young today. Anne Douglas thank you for everything that you have done for people in our world.”

Buydens met Kirk on the set of the 1953 movie Act of Love. They married the following year and had two sons together: Eric Douglas, who died in 2004, and Peter Douglas, 64. Kirk was also the father of Michael and Joel Douglas, 73, both of whom he shared with his ex-wife, Diana Douglas.

The Spartacus actor died at the age of 103 on February 5.

