Second time’s a charm! Kourtney Kardashian posted a quote about loving “without hesitation” after rekindling her romance with Younes Bendjima.

“Be the person who makes the effort, the person who loves without hesitation,” reads the quote Kardashian, 40, posted on her Instagram Story on Friday, December 27. “Be the person who bares it all, the person who never shies away from the depth of their feeling or the intensity of their hope.”

Kardashian hinted they were back together when she posted a series of photos from her family’s annual Christmas Eve party — including one picture where she is cozying up to the model. “One of my favorite nights of the year ✨ since I was born, our tradition,” she captioned the post on Friday.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Friday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Bendjima, 26, who called it quits in August 2018, had reconciled their relationship.

“Kourtney and Younes are dating again,” the insider told Us. “The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up.”

The couple have been spotted together several times over the last few months, which sparked speculation they were back together. Bendjima attended Kardashian’s 40th birthday party in April and they were seen holding hands while out at lunch in Los Angeles in September. A source told Us at the time that although the duo had “been in contact as of late,” they weren’t officially back together.

“They are seeing where things go where their relationship [goes]. They aren’t necessarily ‘back together’ and Kourtney hasn’t put a label on it or made it official with him yet, but they are hanging out and talking,” the insider revealed.

The pair’s relationship heated up when they were seen partying together while celebrating Art Basel on vacation in Miami on December 5.

“Kourtney and Younes were very low-key behind the DJ booth at LIV,” a source told Us at the time. “They stayed in an intimate corner where they couldn’t be seen by everyone. … The whole group — including Kourtney and Younes — were dancing all night.”

Kardashian and Bendjima enjoyed a trip to Disneyland together in Anaheim, California, earlier the same month.