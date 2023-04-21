Kourtney Kardashian reminded fans to choose “positivity” after Shanna Moakler made headlines for dissing her and Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder, 44, shared an excerpt from the Bible via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 20, citing Matthew 6:1-18 in black text on a simple white background. “Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them,” the passage read.

The verse continued to encourage being humble “when you give to the needy,” noting to “not announce” the selfless act “with trumpets, as the hypocrites do.”

Beneath the inspiring quotes, Kardashian included her own two cents without specifically addressing the shade. “❤️ spread positivity and love,” the Hulu personality wrote, adding that she’s seen “so much criticism and hate and negativity lately.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued: “Let’s do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family. I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier.”

The California native explained that she believes “the positive far outweighs the negative” in her life. “But it’s still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy. … thoughts for the day ❤️.”

Her message came shortly after eagle-eyed social media users noticed Moakler, 48, had “liked” a comment about how her and Barker’s kids have bonded with Kardashian. (The Celebrity Big Brother alum shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Barker, 47, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2008. She also shares daughter Atiana, 24, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness,” one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram photo shared by Moakler earlier this month, seemingly referring to Kardashian and Barker’s Hulu wedding special.

The former beauty pageant contestant later chimed in when another commenter questioned Kardashian calling herself “a mom of 6.” Moakler replied: “She post[s] more of my kids then [sic] her own lol.”

Kardashian shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. She and Barker held three wedding ceremonies last year, celebrating their marriage with friends and family in Italy in May 2022.

Moakler has been vocal about her ex-husband’s romance with the Kardashians star since they were first linked in 2021. As she took a swipe at the E! alum’s stepmom role, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian found it “unfortunate” that Moakler couldn’t “support the love she has for her kids.”

“Kourtney fully believes in loving their kids just as much as her own. … Kourtney adores Landon, Alabama and Atiana, and she has nothing but the utmost positive intentions,” the insider added. “She loves them with all her heart and isn’t focusing on any negative energy thrown her way, particularly when it comes to what’s best for the kids.”