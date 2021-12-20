Making a list and checking it twice. Travis Barker knows what he wants for Christmas, but it’s not anything his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, can buy in a store.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared an Instagram photo of himself cuddled up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, on Saturday, December 18, wearing matching leopard-print pajamas. In the picture, the musician seemingly held the Poosh founder’s foot up to his mouth, adding the caption, “All I want for Christmas.”

Some of Barker’s followers couldn’t resist poking a little fun at the couple’s latest round of PDA. “Directed by Quentin Tarantino,” joked one Instagram user, referencing the Oscar-winning director’s well-known interest in feet. “Aye yo that’s the wrong mistletoe,” quipped another follower.

Earlier this month, Kardashian celebrated her love for Barker with a special ornament attached to the family’s Christmas tree. “Our first Christmas since we’ve been fiancéed,” the reality star wrote to her beau, who then shared a photo of the sweet message via Instagram.

The couple, who got engaged in October, have been enjoying their first holiday season as spouses-to-be by celebrating with each other’s children and creating new traditions. Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Last week, the Famous Stars and Straps founder joined Kardashian at Disneyland to celebrate her youngest son’s birthday. In one photo the Los Angeles native posted via her Instagram Story, Reign sat atop Barker’s shoulders while the group took in a fireworks show.

“Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” the mom of three wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 15, referencing Mason and Reign’s shared December 14 birthday. “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.”

Earlier in December, Kardashian showed off an elaborate gingerbread house given to her by her mother, Kris Jenner. “Thank you mommy @krisjenner,” the wellness guru wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the beautifully decorated treat, which included name tags for Barker, Kardashian and all of their children.

The festive decoration notably didn’t include a tag for Disick, 38, who dated the former Dash owner from 2006 to 2015. Though the Talentless entrepreneur initially wasn’t happy about his ex’s engagement, a source told Us Weekly that he’s trying to keep things civil for the sake of his children.

“He wants to be a good role model to them,” the insider explained earlier this month. “Whatever kind of hostility he has with Travis and Kourtney, he sets it aside in front of the kids.”