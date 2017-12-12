A family affair! Kris Jenner has purchased a sprawling estate across the street from daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West’s new pad in Hidden Hills, California.

According to TMZ, the Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch, 62, bought the 9,400-square-foot property for $9.9 million. The lavish enclave includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a game room, movie theater and a spacious spa. The site reports that Jenner may plan on renovating the home for resale.

Kardashian, 37, and West, 40, moved in with Jenner in 2013 and stayed for nearly two years while remodeling their ritzy 10,000-square-foot Bel-Air home. The famous family’s momager hosted the couple again for six months in the fall of 2015 while they renovated their home once again.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair finally moved into their $20 million Hidden Hills mansion after spending more than two years refurbishing it. Meanwhile, their former Bel-Air manor, which they recently sold to philanthropist Marina Acton, is at risk of burning down as the entire Bel-Air Crest neighborhood was evacuated on Friday, December 8, due to the wildfires in the area.

During her appearance on Steve Harvey’s talk show last month, Jenner reminisced about the days when she lived with the makeup mogul and the Grammy winner. When Harvey, 60, asked her to choose if she would rather live with the couple again or lose her assistant for a week, the Kardashian Jenner Communications CEO instantly replied, “That’s easy — live with Kim and Kanye again. In a heartbeat. I actually miss them!”

Jenner opened up about housing Kimye’s family of four — soon to be five, as the couple are expecting a third child via surrogate in January 2018 — while speaking on a panel at the NATPE Television conference in Miami in January 2016. “Kim and Kanye and North and Saint, my grandchildren, they live with me and I feel like they’re never going to leave,” the reality star teased at the time. “They just don’t leave. My kids do not leave.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Kardashian and West also moved in with Jenner in December 2016 while the Yeezy designer recovered after a nine-day hospital visit in November of that year for extreme exhaustion.

“Kim has spent the last few days at Kris’ house with the kids. The kids were there during Kanye’s hospitalization and are very happy there,” a source told Us at the time. “Kim really wants to protect the kids and well do everything she can to see that that happens.”

