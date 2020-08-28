Making money moves. Kris Jenner has filed a request to trademark one of the biggest memes of all time — her iconic phrase, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.”

According to Page Six, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 64, submitted an application to apply the phrase to clothing such as coats, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, jumpers, loungewear, rompers, scarves and baby onesies.

Jenner is also looking to ink the phrase on items such as journals, calendars, greeting cards, dishes, candle holders, hairbrushes, handbags and cosmetics.

The E! personality said the phrase on season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a 2007 episode, Jenner accompanied her daughter Kim Kardashian on a modeling shoot for Playboy magazine. At first, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, was reluctant to do it, but her mom convinced her to accept the opportunity.

While Kardashian posed for the sexy photo shoot, Jenner watched and snapped pictures on her own camera. “You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” she told her daughter.

The scene later went viral with people turning the stage mom moment into various memes. Jenner even poked fun at the scene in 2019 when she made a cameo in Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Next” music video. The reality star emulated the mom character from Mean Girls, who gets overly involved in her daughter’s talent show performance.

Earlier this month, Jenner joked about the scene again when she posted a photo via Instagram from her daughter Kylie Jenner‘s appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” music video.

In the behind-the-scenes snapshot, Jenner, 23, sits next to Cardi, 27, while Kris stands in the background taking a photo on her phone.

“You’re doing amazing sweetie!!” she wrote along with a crying laughing emoji.

This isn’t the first time Kris has tried to trademark on her creativity. In 2015, she filed to trademark the word “momager,” which she uses to describe her role as both mom and business manager to her six children.

While Kris has been checking off her professional to-do list, she’s been feeling the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic in her personal life. In a sneak peek for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris cried because she missed her mom, M.J. (real name Mary Jo Shannon).

“The longer this goes, I’m feeling a sense of loss because I can’t be with her,” she explained in her confessional interview.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with the second half of season 18 on E! Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.