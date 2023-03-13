Sending her love! Kris Jenner shared a sweet birthday tribute in honor of daughter Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

“Happy birthday Tristan! I know this year has been so hard, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness,” the momager, 67, wrote on Monday, March 13, via her Instagram Stories. “You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle and a son.”

The NBA star — who turned 32 on Monday — faced tragedy earlier this year when his mom, Andrea Thompson, died in January.

“You have shown me such inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable,” Jenner penned in tribute to Tristan, who shares two children with Kardashian, 38. “You have used these challenges as opportunities to better yourself day by day.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Kardashians star noted that she knows how “proud” Tristan’s mom would be of the man he has become.

“Thank you for that. And for being such a special part of our family. ❤️,” Jenner wrote. “We love you very much!! ❤️🙏🏼”

The athlete’s 32nd birthday comes weeks after he penned a lengthy tribute to his late mother one month after her death.

“Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” he wrote via Instagram in February. “My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God’s warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home.”

In the post, the Canada native apologized to his late mother for the mistakes he has made in his life. While Tristan did not specify what he was referring to, he has made headlines for various cheating scandals, including when he and Maralee Nichols welcomed son Theo, now 15 months, while he was in a relationship with the Good American cofounder. (The former Chicago Bulls player also shares daughter True, 4, and eight-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with Kardashian in addition to being the father of Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.)

Despite their rocky relationship, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been by her ex’s side following his mom’s death and even attended the funeral in Toronto.

“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February.