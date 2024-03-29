Kristen Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, are getting ready to walk down the aisle.

“It’s going to be small and intimate,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly of the pair’s wedding plans. “[It will have] a focus on bringing friends together for a celebration.”

Stewart, 33, and Meyer, 37, have been linked since 2019. After two years of dating, they got engaged in 2021.

“[They] are in a great place,” the insider adds. “They’re both very supportive of each other and spend all their time together when they’re not working.”

While Stewart and Meyer’s romance keeps blossoming, they are not in a rush to tie the knot.

“We did this sweeping traditional thing where we were like, ‘Marry me. You marry me.’ And then we just never, like, planned a wedding because we’re like, ‘We kinda did it,’” Stewart said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast earlier in March. “But we’ll do it. I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us, for after I make my first movie.”

Stewart was referring to her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, of which she is currently in pre-production.

“I have to do that before we can get married,” Stewart added. “Because we have to send invites out and give people time to, like, get ready for that.”

Elsewhere during her “Not Skinny But Not Fat” interview, Stewart revealed that the pair are also considering family planning.

“We’ve done really annoying things, like, freeze our eggs and stuff,” Stewart said. “So if we want to, we can … [We’re] keeping that open.”

The Twilight actor previously hinted that she was looking forward to expanding their brood.

“I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no f—king way that I don’t start acquiring kids,” Stewart told Rolling Stone in an interview published last month. “And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’”

She continued, “I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid. But I’m so f—king scared of childbirth, it’s crazy. Have you ever been too on drugs where you’ve suddenly needed to be on your hands and knees? I hate that. I mean, I smoke a lot of weed — I obviously self-medicate — but I don’t like hard drugs. And I’ve tried a lot. I just can’t deal.”

For more on Stewart and Meyer’s wedding plans, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.