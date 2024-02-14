Kristen Stewart would very much like to be excluded from any narrative about her ex Robert Pattinson.

“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s–t, because it’s f–king weird,” Stewart, 33, shared in a Rolling Stone profile published on Wednesday, February 14. “It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F–king A, man! I don’t know!’”

While she dislikes talking about it, the actress went on to say that she understands, to a point, why fans are so interested in the past relationship.

Stewart and Pattinson, 37, dated from 2009 to 2013 during the height of their Twilight fame. The couple played Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, respectively, in the vampire film series, which spanned five films from 2008 to 2012.

Their relationship made major headlines in 2012 when Us Weekly published exclusive photos of Stewart kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, who was then married to Liberty Ross. Stewart and Pattinson eventually reconciled before calling it quits for a final time in 2013.

Both Stewart and Pattinson have spoken publicly about their past romance in various interviews over the years. In 2019, Stewart explained why she doesn’t think her and Pattinson’s relationship would have lasted in the long term.

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.”

Pattinson also confirmed that he and Stewart were on good terms following their split. They’ve both since moved on with other partners.

Pattinson has been dating Suki Waterhouse since 2018, and they are gearing up to welcome their first baby together.

“It’s a very happy time for the whole family, and they can’t wait to meet the little one,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month.

Stewart, for her part, first sparked romance rumors with Dylan Meyer in August 2019.

“I‘ve known her for, like, six years, but we only started seeing each other [romantically]. Two weeks in, it was literally, like, the day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart said of her partner in an interview from November of that year. “I met her years ago on a movie. I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years and she had just walked up to a friend’s birthday party and I was just, like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’”

By 2021, the two had officially gotten engaged. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart told Howard Stern at the time.