In it for the long haul! Bachelor in Paradise alum Kristian Haggerty thinks girlfriend Taylor Blake is the perfect person to be hunkered down with during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being quarantined and living with Taylor has definitely brought us closer together,” Haggerty, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, May 7. “We have learned so much more about each other and how to better love one another. I believe wherever we end up after quarantine, as long as we are [together] we will be happy.”

The former reality TV personality confirmed her relationship with the 27-year-old YouTuber in February, just three months after she called off her engagement to Demi Burnett. Haggerty and the Texas native, 25, made history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the ABC dating series. When confirming they were going their separate ways in October 2019, each of the former BiP contestants noted they would “forever be proud of the impact” they made. “We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are,” they wrote via Instagram at the time.

In the wake of her split from Burnett, Haggerty found comfort in her connection with Blake, who she grew up with in south Florida. As they continue to explore their relationship in quarantine, Haggerty and Blake are learning more about each other every day — and are ready to “handle whatever the world throws” their way.

“We were laying low before this terrible pandemic, so it hasn’t been too much of an adjustment for us. One of our silver linings is that we continue to grow closer each day,” the video producer told Us. “Even on our ‘off’ days, we have the security of knowing and understanding that the love we share for one another is not fickle or unkind. Together we are learning how to show our love by being more patient as we are both having to navigate these uncertain times.”

To keep themselves busy, the duo is practicing new skills and binge-watching true crime documentaries, MasterChef Junior and American Pickers. While they’ve learned that they “should NOT play games against each other” because of their competitive natures, they’re trying to keep spirits high through this difficult time. “She’s a very entertaining person and always has me laughing,” Haggerty said of her partner.

Despite the challenges they may face while in isolation, Haggerty says there’s no one else she’d rather be stuck with than Blake.

“She is one of the most kind and affectionate people I have ever met,” she gushed. “She loves to surprise me with letters and other creative acts of kindness. Oh, and did I mention she is an amazing chef!! I wouldn’t want to be quarantined with anyone else.”