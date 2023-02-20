Kristin Cavallari Hangs Out With Austen Kroll After Craig Conover Drama

Keeping it friendly! Kristin Cavallari spent some time with Austen Kroll after rumors circulated that she was in a love triangle with him and Craig Conover.

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, and the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder, 35, hung out on Sunday, February 19, with Cavallari’s BFF Justin Anderson. “After church gang,” Anderson captioned a selfie of the trio, which the Uncommon James designer reposted via her Instagram Story. “Friends forever OK?”

When Kroll reposted the snap via his own account, he added the comment, “Desperately missed these two. Picked up like we never left.”

Cavallari became friends with Kroll and Conover, 34, in late 2020 when she visited the Southern Charm stars in their hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. “We all kinda hit it off,” Kroll explained during a December 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We wanted to go and visit them, and we did. We all get along so well.”

That same month, the Very Cavallari alum and the Winter House star sparked romance rumors when they were spotted hanging out with Conover and Anderson in Nashville. The Balancing in Heels author slammed the speculation at the time, telling her Instagram followers that her and Kroll’s relationship was purely platonic. “I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she quipped via social media.

Several months later, Conover began hooking up with Paige DeSorbo, but the duo kept their relationship secret until they went official October 2021. In the meantime, rumors began circulating that Cavallari was in a love triangle with the Sewing Down South founder and Kroll, but she quickly shut down the speculation about her love life.

“I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” the Uncommon Beauty entrepreneur said via Instagram in July 2021, referencing her relationship with Stephen Colletti and former classmate Lauren Conrad, which fans saw play out on Laguna Beach in the early 2000s. “My one and only love triangle was documented in high school.”

The Colorado native further explained that she wasn’t romantically involved with Conover or Kroll despite rumors to the contrary. “I’ve never dated either one of them,” she said. “I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them.”

Conover, for his part, went on to claim that he “hooked up” with Cavallari at some point before he got serious with DeSorbo, 30. “Me and Paige can hook up with whoever, we’re all OK with it,” Conover told Lindsay Hubbard during a January 2022 episode of Summer House after she confronted him about where he stood with Cavallari. The Pillow Talk author later said that Kroll “hates” that Conover “was making out” with the former MTV personality.

After the episode aired, however, an insider close to Cavallari told Us Weekly that no tryst ever happened. “He’s making it up — it’s not true,” the source said in February 2022. “They never hooked up.”