Going strong! Kristin Cavallari was spotted enjoying a PDA-packed night out with new beau Chase Rice days after her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, met up with her friend Jana Kramer.

An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that the Uncommon James founder, 34, went on a date with the country singer, 35, on Monday, September 6, at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville. According to the source, the duo were “all over each other” during their outing, and were “having a fun night out and enjoying each other’s company.”

Last month, Us confirmed that the Laguna Beach veteran had recently started seeing the “Gonna Wanna Tonight” crooner. “It’s still very new, but they really like each other,” a source told Us at the time. “They’ve been spotted around Nashville on a couple of dates, she’s been to one of his shows and they’re taking things slow.”

The Very Cavallari alum previously wed Cutler, 38, in June 2013 and they announced their split in April 2020. The pair share three children: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

Earlier this week, multiple insiders confirmed to Us that the former NFL player recently went on his first date with Kramer, 37. “Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous but Kristin has told friends it isn’t going to work,” a source close to the former Hills star told Us. “It’s not a coincidence that Jay decided to go public with Jana right after news broke that Kristin and Chase Rice are dating.”

Another source noted that Cavallari and the “Why Ya Wanna” songstress were not ever that close, having recently become friendly because they’re using the same divorce lawyer.

“Jana and Kristin have only met a few times in person at events for work,” a second source added. “They were never friends. They supported each other’s projects here and there. Their kids have never met.”

Kramer announced her split from her husband, Mike Caussin, in April. The estranged pair share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2. They finalized their divorce in July.

The former One Tree Hill star was briefly linked to Bachelorette alum Graham Bunn earlier this summer, but a source told Us in July that Kramer was mostly focusing on work and motherhood. “Her kids make her happy and she’s glad to have them along with her on set for the time being,” the insider explained at the time.

Cutler, for his part, recently said that dating again has been hard since his split from Cavallari. “I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids,” he said during an August episode of his “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast. “Priorities have changed. It isn’t just a purely selfish play by my part.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper