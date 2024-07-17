Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Brittany has been pounding the pavement as a realtor in Los Angeles — and her bank account proves it’s paying off, literally.

In a world where real estate shows are a dime a dozen, it’s easy to wonder whether any reality stars are actually making money. In the case of Brittany, 35, who is the only child of Richards, 55, and ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, her time on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills has been very lucrative.

Us Weekly did a deep dive into the biggest TV real estate sellers in Los Angeles in the latest magazine issue — and Brittany was in the top four. Her total volume in sales from May 2023 to May 2024 came out to $129,104,750. (The stars of Selling Sunset‘s sales totals were more modest.)

Related: Celebrity Couples Who've Had Home Renovation Shows Together From fixer-uppers to falling in love! Celebrity couples are a staple on home renovation shows, from Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young). Chip and Joanna, for their part, rose to fame in 2013 when HGTV premiered Fixer Upper. The reality TV series centered around the married couple’s […]

If Brittany takes home 2.5 percent commission on each sale, her estimated yearly commission would be $3,227,618. There is then an estimated 70/30 broker split, which brings Brittany’s earnings to $2,259,333.

Although Brittany works with her stepdad, Maurio Umansky, at The Agency and stars alongside him on Buying Beverly Hills, the numbers speak for themselves. (Richards and Umansky, 54, split in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.)

Her income is the fourth highest, according to Us’ research, coming in after top earners Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast members Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor, as well as Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Altman.

Flagg’s totally sales volume last year was $303,000,000 with an estimated yearly commission for $7,575,000 after the 2.5 percent rate. After an 85/15 broker split his total earnings comes to $6,438,750.

Related: 'Buying Beverly Hills' Recap: Mauricio Says Kyle'Checked Out' of Marriage Fans who were disappointed in the lack of insight into Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards‘ split on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills should consider tuning in to season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills. The second installment of the Netflix reality show centered around Mauricio’s brokerage, The Agency, started streaming on Friday, March 22, and […]

Tutor, meanwhile, came in at $797, 973 after her estimated 90/10 broker split following a sales volume of $35,465,500. Altman, 45, brought in a whopping $1,023,417,892 in sales between May 2023 and May 2024. With his 85/15 broker split of his $25,585,477 commission, his take home is approximately $21,747,630.

Although Brittany’s reality TV career is fairly new, Buying Beverly Hills premiered in November 2022, she is used to the life thanks to her mom’s time on The Real Housewives Beverly Hills. Like Richards, Brittany works with her siblings on the Netflix series and at The Agency.

Related: Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah and Ex-Fiance Alex's Timeline Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills spends a lot of time speculating about Farrah Aldjufrie‘s relationship with Alex Mano and — spoiler alert — they are no longer together. Kyle Richards‘ eldest daughter got engaged to Alex in 2021, with the proposal airing on season 1 of the Netflix reality show, which is about Farrah […]

Richards and Umansky’s oldest daughters, Alexia and Sophia, also work in real estate with their father. The estranged couple’s youngest daughter, Portia, at 16 years old, is still in high school.

“They’re just so incredible, and they love working in real estate,” Richards told the Daily Dish in February of her girls. “Obviously, reality television, they’ve grown up in it, but it’s very different when they’re the focus.”

Read more in this week’s relaunch issue of the brand-new Us Weekly, featuring 12 additional pages, a redesigned look and new franchises you’ll love — on newsstands now.