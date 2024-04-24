Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, reportedly experienced a break-in at her Los Angeles home in broad daylight — and the alleged assailants swiped multiple handbags and jewelry from the Buying Beverly Hills star.

Multiple outlets have confirmed that the alleged incident occurred in the early afternoon on Tuesday, April 23. TMZ was first to report the news, revealing that Richards, 55, was quick to race to Aldjufrie’s side following the burglary. While the Netflix star wasn’t home when the apparent break-in occurred, the outlet reported that the burglars cut off the houses’ WiFi while inside.

Because of the security camera’s on Aldjufrie’s property, the break-in was “likely captured by different angles,” according to TMZ. The outlet also captured footage of Aldjufrie, 35, and Richards speaking with the police.

“She’s fine,” Richards told TMZ of Aldjufrie when leaving the scene, confirming that everyone was OK when asked. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was escorted to her car by a police officer.

Richards shares Aldjufrie with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, whom the Bravo star was married to from 1988 to 1992.

Aldjufrie initially rose to fame as Richards’ daughter but has since made a name for herself as a reality star and real estate agent. She has worked with stepdad Mauricio Umansky at his real estate firm, The Agency, since its inception in 2011. Aldjufrie has also become a permeant fixture on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills — a reality show following the ins and outs of The Agency — since its premiere in November 2022.

During the show’s first season, fans watched as she and ex-fiancé Alex Manos got engaged. In late 2023, fans started to speculate that the two had called off their engagement, especially after Aldjufrie was spotted out sans ring. Aldjufrie confirmed on March 19 that she and Manos — the President and Founder of the Beverly Hills Car Club — had split.

“Farrah and Alex called off their engagement last fall,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Farrah ended the relationship. She felt she had been waiting on the engagement for a while and once it happened, the dynamic of their relationship had changed and they were not in a good place.”

Aldjufrie’s friends “didn’t think he was The One for her,” the insider added. “Farrah felt Alex was not as eager or excited about wedding planning and the feelings weren’t reciprocated, and she was at a standstill.”

Details of their breakup played out on Buying Beverly Hills season 2, which premiered via Netflix last month.