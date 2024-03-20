Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills spends a lot of time speculating about Farrah Aldjufrie‘s relationship with Alex Mano and — spoiler alert — they are no longer together.

Kyle Richards‘ eldest daughter got engaged to Alex in 2021, with the proposal airing on season 1 of the Netflix reality show, which is about Farrah and her sisters Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky working with dad Mauricio Umansky at his luxury real estate firm, The Agency.

While Kyle — who is currently separated from Mauricio — shares Farrah with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, Mauricio is very close to Farrah and treats her as his own. (Kyle and Mauricio, who split amid production of season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills in 2023, share Alexia, Sophia and Portia.)

Farrah’s relationship with Alex began in 2018 when she was only known for making cameos alongside her mother on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Following the drop of season 1 of Buying Beverly Hills in 2022, there were more eyes on her personal life and fans began to speculate why Alex had disappeared from her social media (and she was often caught without her engagement ring) in 2023. While Farrah, 35, confirmed the split in March 2024, the pair actually called off their engagement months prior.

“It was really hard,” Farrah told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the season 2 premiere of Buying Beverly Hills. “The whole season, I was dealing with a lot, obviously, trying to focus on my career having so much going on in the family, in my own personal relationship.”

Scroll through for more on Farrah and Alex’s timeline and split:

2018

Farrah, who is a top agent for Mauricio, started dating Alex, the President and Founder of the Beverly Hills Car Club, in 2018.

2019-2020

The twosome got more serious, often documenting their relationship via Instagram. While Farrah owned her own house, she primarily lived with Alex in a home they own together.

2021

He proposed in front of Netflix cameras in November 2021, with Kyle celebrating the news.

“My baby @farrahbritt is getting married! We love Alex so much and couldn’t be happier!!” The Bravo star gushed at the time. “Congratulations Farrah & Alex 🙏❤️ 💍👰🏻‍♀️.”

2022

Farrah admitted via Instagram Stories that she hadn’t gotten “very far” regarding wedding planning. “I can’t deal with all the decisions lol,” she wrote. “But I did find my dress! I will get my act together soon … basically I blinked and an entire year blew by.”

Farrah stopped sharing photos of Alex regularly on social media after they spent the holidays together in December 2022.

2023

Production began on season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills in spring 2023 and continued throughout the summer. While Alex was featured in season 1, he is not part of season 2 (which starts streaming on Friday, March 22) and Farrah’s coworkers are curious about why they have not set a wedding date.

The Messenger reported in September 2023 that Farrah ended the relationship, calling off the engagement.

“She waited a long time for the engagement. And the dynamic of their relationship had changed,” the outlet reported at the time.

2024

Farrah officially confirmed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2024 that she and Alex had split.