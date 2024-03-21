Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s split from fiancé Alex Manos has been a long time coming.

“Farrah and Alex called off their engagement last fall,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting they ended things around September 2023. “Farrah ended the relationship. She felt she had been waiting on the engagement for a while and once it happened, the dynamic of their relationship had changed and they were not in a good place.”

According to the insider, “Farrah felt Alex was not as eager or excited about wedding planning and the feelings weren’t reciprocated, and she was at a standstill.” Farrah’s friends also “didn’t think he was The One for her.”

The source went on to note that Richards, 55, and stepfather Mauricio Umansky “loved Alex and treated him as their own, but supported Farrah in her decision.” While the source suggests that “Alex would love to reconcile with Farrah,” she has since “moved on.” (Richards shares Farrah with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, and daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with Umansky, 53.)

Farrah, 35, began dating Manos, who works as the President and Founder of the Beverly Hills Car Club, in 2018 and they got engaged three years later. Farrah exclusively told Us in November 2022 that she had found her wedding dress but that she and Manos had not picked a date for their nuptials.

“To be honest, I really just wanted to enjoy the engagement for a minute. And I know people dive right into that — that’s not my personality or my partners,” she shared at the time. “So now we feel like we’ve enjoyed it and we’re ready, but of course, it’s a question that I get multiple times a day.”

Farrah and Manos sparked split speculation in August 2023 after Farrah was not seen sporting her engagement ring in Instagram pictures from a family vacation to Italy.

Farrah officially confirmed that she and Manos had parted ways in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week as the relationship tension will be part of season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills. “[It’s] a very sensitive subject to be playing out on TV, but it is what it is,” she told the outlet.

“It was really hard. The whole season, I was dealing with a lot, obviously, trying to focus on my career, having so much going on in the family, in my own personal relationship,” she continued, hinting at the separation between Richards and Umansky. “I guess it was a slow sort of unraveling of two people that love each other very, very much, but actually weren’t seeing eye to eye on a few things. And we decided to go our separate ways, unfortunately, but no bad blood there.”

Much like Farrah and Manos, Richards and Umansky’s split will also play out on Buying Beverly Hills season 2.