Bethenny Frankel showed her support for Kyle Richards and Maurico Umansky after the pair publicly addressed their marriage woes.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been together three decades. They have had a remarkable relationship, a partnership, a family,” Frankel, 52, said in a TikTok, which was posted on Tuesday, July 4. “What an accomplishment to be together for that long — regardless of what they decide to do with their lives now.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum slammed Bravo fans for their “really cheap” comments about Richards, 54, and Umansky’s relationship. “It’s honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished that a couple would be together for three decades,” she added. “I’m Team Kyle and Mauricio together, apart and happy or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family.”

Eagle-eyed followers also noticed a cryptic post from Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton.

“My mom once told me, ‘Once you are matured, you will realize that silence is more powerful than proving your point.’ And I felt that,” read an Instagram quote posted by Hilton, 64, shortly after news broke about Richards’ personal life.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, July 3, that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple “have been separated” for a while. A source noted that Richards and Umansky, 53, are still living together and remain “amicable” while figuring out their next steps.

The duo, who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, took to social media to deny that infidelity played a role in their marriage issues.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” their joint Instagram statement read. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

Amid the shocking news, Brandi Glanville referred to her former RHOBH costar’s situation as “very sad and devastating” via Twitter.

Richards and Umansky, for their part, reunited to celebrate the 4th of July with their family. “Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day 🙂 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” the real estate broker captioned an Instagram slideshow on Tuesday. Several of the snaps showed the twosome spending time together with their loved ones.