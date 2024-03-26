Your account
Kyle Richards Tells Morgan Wade to ‘Save a Horse, Ride a Cowgirl’ in Flirty Comment

By
Kyle Richards Debunks Rumors About Planned Magazine Cover With Morgan Wade
Morgan Wade Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are continuing to give fans something to talk about.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, left a flirty comment on Wade’s latest Instagram video on Monday, March 25. The black-and-white clip showed Wade, 29, clad in a sleeveless flannel, bootcut jeans, boots and a cowboy hat.

“Save a horse, ride a cowgirl,” Richards wrote in the comments section, which prompted Wade to reply with the cry-laughing emoji and skull emoji. In another comment, Wade added, “She stole my caption.”

The cheeky exchange comes amid rumors that the pair have become more than just friends after meeting in February 2022. However, both the Bravo star and the “Fall in Love With Me” crooner have denied they are romantically involved. Despite denying a romance, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Richards “really cares about Morgan and there is a strong connection.”

Speculation about Richards and Wade’s relationship comes after Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage. The pair share three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. (Richards is also mom to daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Richards and Umansky wrote in a joint statement via Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

They added, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”

Fans saw Umansky, 53, and Richards’ strained relationship play out during season 13 of RHOBH, and also got a glimpse of Richards’ friendship with Wade. And while the Bravo star stayed mostly tight-lipped about her relationship status over the last year, Umansky opened up about his estranged wife’s dynamic with the country star during season 2 of his Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills.

“There are a lot of rumors that are going around that Kyle is sleeping around with Morgan,” Umansky said in episode eight, which debuted on Friday, March 22. “I gotta tell you, I don’t believe she’s got anything going on with Morgan. Maybe I’m the only dumbass that doesn’t, but I actually don’t believe she has anything going on with Morgan.”

Two episodes later, the real estate broker told a coworker that he never “straight up” asked Richards if she was romantically involved with Wade.

“They definitely have some sort of a connection together, there’s no question about that. They spend a lot of time together,” Umanksy explained. “Maybe one of the reasons I don’t want to ask is because I don’t want to put the extra pressure on her.”

He later alleged, “If it’s working for her and it’s giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation … I’m good with that.”

As for Richards and Umansky, a source told Us Weekly in February that “neither of them wants to pull the trigger [and file for divorce],” noting that they are “in an OK place” despite their split.

The insider added, “They share space, and it’s working for them now.”

