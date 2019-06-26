What really went down at Kylie Jenner and Alex Rodriguez’s 2019 Met Gala table? According to a source, not much!

“That conversation never happened. Kylie was confused by what he was saying because they barely talked,” the source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The insider also notes that the former baseball pro, 43, may have been joking about the 21-year-old discussing her massive fortune during fashion’s biggest night back in May.

Rodriguez’s comments first made headlines on Tuesday, June 25, after Sports Illustrated published an interview with the former New York Yankee in which he detailed attending the Met Gala with fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez said. “We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

Jenner disputed Rodriguez’s story via Twitter that same day, writing, “Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones.”

According to the source, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s tweet was her only form of communication with the athlete.

“Kylie didn’t reach out to him after she read that, she just tweeted,” the insider tells Us.

Rodriguez, for his part, backtracked after seeing Jenner’s post.

“OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!!” he replied on Tuesday evening. “It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.”

Back in February, Jenner made history when Forbes named her the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” the makeup mogul told the magazine about her brand at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

