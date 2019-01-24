Happens to the best of Us! Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian made up after settling a disagreement.

Kardashian, 39, posted two glamorous, back-and-white snapshots of the sisters from Christmas Eve 2018 and confessed that they had an argument shortly before the family’s annual soiree. “We had a tiny sister fight two days before this,” she captioned the collage on Thursday, January 24. “This was our make up cuddle.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars have been closer than ever since kicking off 2019. They vacationed together in Aspen in January with Kendall Jenner and Kardashian’s former rumored love interest, Luka Sabbat, along with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

In August 2018, Kardashian gushed over the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder as a mom and told E! News that it’s “such a blessing” their children will “grow up together.” The Kardashian Konfidential author shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while the Life of Kylie alum shares daughter Stormi, 11 months, with beau Travis Scott.

Kylie has turned to her older sister for advice when it comes to parenting Stormi. “Everyone in the family is doing their part to help out in their own ways. Everyone wants to be super involved, so each person is doing what they can,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2018, adding that Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have been “particularly engaged as they have been moms for a while now and are helping Kylie walk through being a mom for the first time.”

The insider added that Kourtney and Kim — who shares three children, North, 5, Saint, 2, Chicago, 12 months, with husband Kanye West and has a baby boy on the way via surrogate — have given Kylie “day-to-day mommy advice. … Kylie is so appreciative of their support and could not have done this without them.”

