Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Travis Scott Get Matching Stormi Tattoos

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott got matching tattoos with their daughter Stormi’s name.

Celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy revealed on Instagram on Friday, May 17, that the pair had the tiny tattoos spelling out their 15-month-old’s name on their right arms. The Lipkit maven’s ink is on the back of her arm, while Scott’s is on the front of his bicep, under a tattoo of a pair of lips.

JonBoy, who was in attendance at Jenner’s 28th birthday party for the rapper in late April at Universal Studios Lot in L.A., also shared a photo of the billboard that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, arranged to have for Scott’s birthday. He captioned it “family is everything.”

Jenner and Scott are not the only ones with a Stormi tattoo — the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a video on her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 16, that showed that her longtime friend Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou also got the same ink on her arm.

As previously reported, Jenner’s gas station-themed party for Scott included custom merchandise, a Cactus Jack shoe cake, a Slurpee machine and a tattoo station.

The couple both got inked that night, with the Astroworld rapper getting the word “Rager” tattooed in red on his hand. Jenner also wielded the tattoo gun to add some ink to her boyfriend’s upper arm but it’s not clear what design she added to his extensive body art.

Jenner has her own growing collection of tiny tattoos — she and Scott have matching butterflies on their ankles, and she also has a red heart on the back of her left arm, her grandmother Mary Jo’s name near her elbow, and the word “sanity” spelled phonetically on her hip (she later added the word “before” to it).

In 2017, she transformed a T on her ankle that was dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Tyga — it now reads “L.A.” Jenner and former BFF Jordyn Woods also got matching pinkie finger tattoos of the letter M in 2016, but it’s unclear if the reality TV star changed it after she learned that Woods hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this year.

