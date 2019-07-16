Keeping up with Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul poured her heart out in a post of self-reflection on Tuesday, July 16, while on a girls’ trip in Turks and Caicos.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal,” Jenner, 21, wrote alongside a photo of herself watching a sunset. “I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it.”

The Lip Kit maven went on to say that she has “struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life,” and noted that after she welcomed her now-17-month-old daughter, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott, she “dealt with all the internal ups and downs.”

“I felt like I had to find myself completely again,” Jenner continued. “I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves.”

Jenner concluded the post with a message of encouragement for her more than 140 million followers. “Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic,” she wrote. “Now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny.”

Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were among Jenner’s followers who took to the comments section to send notes of support.

“Amen sweet sister!!!!” the Revenge Body host, 35, wrote.

Added the Poosh founder, 40: “I am proud of you ✨ Let it out.”

The reality star’s emotional Instagram post comes amid dozens of glamorous photos she has posted since she and close pals — including Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie — jetted off on the tropical trip on Sunday, July 14.

While the friends are helping Jenner celebrate her Kylie Skin brand, noticeably absent from the group is the E! TV personality’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. Jenner and Woods, 21, haven’t been on good terms since the model was entangled in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson while he was still dating Khloé.

After Woods and the NBA player, 28, were caught making out at a Los Angeles party in February, the Strong Looks Better Naked author pulled the plug on their relationship. Their split came nearly 10 months after Thompson first made headlines for cheating on Khloé while she was pregnant with the couple’s now-15-month-old daughter, True.

Jenner recently spoke out about the situation in a new clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen,” she said in the sneak peek. “For a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her.”

