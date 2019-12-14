Kylie Jenner Performs Her Iconic Song ‘Rise and Shine’ at Auction Benefit





Round of applause! Kylie Jenner sent her friends and fans into a frenzy when she performed her now-legendary song, “Rise and Shine,” at an auction benefit on Friday, December 13.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, was spotted singing the viral hit at Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Justin Bieber‘s Lift LA x Inner-City Arts Benefit in Los Angeles. Social media influencer Bryant captured the special moment on his Instagram Story.

In the clip, Jenner approaches the microphone stand and sweetly sings, “rise and shine,” causing Justin, 25, and Jaden Smith to jump up and run around in excitement. The crowd enthusiastically screams and claps before Jenner leaves the mic.

The makeup mogul became an overnight hitmaker when she sang the lyric during a fan video tour of the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters on October 10. At the end of the tour, Jenner entered her 22-month-old daughter Stormi‘s nursery where she sang “Rise and Shine” to wake her up. The track took off and became one of the year’s biggest memes.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande asked if she could sample the song on October 17, performing her own rendition of the track on her Instagram Story. Miley Cyrus quickly followed suit, covering the hit record in an post on her Instagram two days later. Jenner even cashed in on the moment and began offering “Rise and Shine” hoodies for purchase at her official store.

Jenner’s viral sensation wasn’t without its drawbacks, however. The Kylie Cosmetics founder faced a slew of backlash in November when rumors surfaced that she was sending cease and desist letters to companies who were using the phrase, “rise and shine.”

The reality TV star took to Twitter to shutdown the reports and remind her fans not to “believe everything you read.”

“I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. ,” Jenner tweeted at the time. “Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago..”