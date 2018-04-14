Kylie Jenner Says She’s a ‘Cool Mom’ Ahead of Coachella: Pics

Celebrity moms — they’re just like Us! Kylie Jenner proved that you can be a doting mommy and still have some fun while hanging out in the desert ahead of this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Lip Kit creator, 20, took to Instagram on Friday, April 13, where she shared two photos of herself wearing a neon pink wig, captioning one, “I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” referring to a Mean Girls quote. As previously reported, Jenner welcomed her first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1.

Jenner also posted some clips on Snapchat where she listened to Cardi B’s new Invasion of Privacy album and played around with the app’s filters. Wearing a white tank top, she gave off a few glimpses of her toned torso and a necklace that said “Cactus Jack” — the “Goosebumps” rapper’s alias.

Coachella should hold some significance to Jenner and Scott, 25. At last year’s music festival, the pair first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted getting cozy shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke up with longtime boyfriend Tyga.

This year’s music festival will be a Kardashian-Jenner family affair. Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian hosted the Launch of Pizza Boys Radio party on Friday night to celebrate the new radio show that their sister, Kendall Jenner, is involved with, while Scott performed as Cactus Jack.

As for their other famous siblings? Kim Kardashian West was busy at her high school reunion while sister Khloé Kardashian just welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday, April 12 — just two days after news broke that the NBA star had allegedly cheated on her. Kim and Kourtney visited the Revenge Body star in Cleveland, Ohio, for the birth of her baby girl. The new mom is still in Cleveland for the time being.

