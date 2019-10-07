Kylie Jenner Shares Cryptic Quote About Happiness After Travis Scott Split





On her own. Kylie Jenner posted a cryptic quote about happiness following her split from Travis Scott.

“Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy,” the quote shared by Jenner via Instagram Story on Sunday, October 6, reads. “Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you.”

Us Weekly confirmed on October 1 that the 22-year-old makeup mogul and the 28-year-old rapper were taking a break from their relationship. Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 20 months, with Scott, later confirmed the news via Twitter.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” she wrote on October 3. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also shut down reports that she was back with her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” Jenner tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Days later, the former couple was spotted at the same club. While Jenner partied with sister Khloé Kardashian at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 5, the 29-year-old musician was with a friend.

Sources told Us that Jenner and Scott, who were first linked in April 2017, have taken breaks in their relationship in the past.

“He has been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night,” one insider said. “This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love.”

While reports surfaced that Scott was unfaithful to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the Grammy nominee denied the allegations via his Instagram Story.

“It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” Scott wrote on Friday, October 4. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Scott’s rep previously shut down cheating allegations in March 2019.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!