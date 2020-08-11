Better together! Kylie Jenner shared just how much she admires sister Kim Kardashian and her booming empire.

“All [of] Kim’s brands are amazing. She’ll use mine, I use hers,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, said on the premiere episode of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s About Face series on Quibi. “But how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice.”

Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics put her fortune at just under $900 million. Kardashian, meanwhile, previously owned Dash with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The 39-year-old reality star has since found success through other projects including KKW Beauty and her Skims collection, bringing her net worth up to $900 million.

As for the other Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Kourtney, 41, currently runs her Poosh lifestyle brand and Khloé, 36, is the cofounder of Good American and hosts Revenge Body for E!. Kendall Jenner, for her part, is a highly sought-after supermodel that has a namesake fashion line with sister Kylie called Kendall + Kylie. Additionally, Rob Kardashian founded the Arthur George sock collection.

The Life of Kylie alum explained to Huntington-Whiteley, 33, how the famous siblings are able to support one another in their respective business endeavors. “There’s nothing better than working with your family,” she said. “We all understand that we’re more powerful together when we’re a team.”

Kylie continued, “We all keep each other grounded and humble and remind each other of how blessed we are. I can’t start acting like a different Kylie and show up to the family dinner.”

In the past, Kylie has collaborated with her sisters on various projects. For her namesake beauty brand, she’s recruited sisters as well as mother Kris Jenner for unique lines. Last year, Kim also teamed up with Kourtney and Khloé to launch a fragrance line together for KKW Beauty.

Kourtney previously said that she struggled to find a project of her own as her sisters started to flourish individually. “We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, ‘Well what’s my thing?’” she explained to Glamour in August 2019. “Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom.”