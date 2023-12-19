Kylie Jenner is always up for a good laugh, especially when it comes to poking some harmless fun at her celebrity friends.

“This makes me so happy,” Jenner, 26, captioned a hilarious TikTok of herself sporting a Justin Bieber face filter on Monday, December 18. In the video, set to Bieber’s 2009 track “Love Me,” the Kardashians star pulls her best Bieber, 29, impression and smolders at the camera while getting her hair done.

Upon moving her camera away from herself, the filter applies itself on her hairstylist’s face, prompting him and Jenner to break into laughter. The funny video earned a stamp of approval from Justin’s wife and Jenner’s friend, Hailey Bieber. “I’m screaming!” she commented on the post.

In addition to Hailey, 27, several fans shared their reactions to Jenner’s upload in the comments. “Kylie in her bieber era 🤌🤌🤌,” one user wrote, while another commented, “KYLIE THIS IS TOO GOOD😭😭👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😂.”

Hulu, the streaming home of The Kardashians, also weighed in on the post, commenting, “Justin x Kylie Cosmetics collab when?”

Jenner has been friends with Justin and Hailey for several years, despite her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, having been romantically linked to Justin following her split from ex Scott Disick. Sources confirmed to Us Weekly in December 2015 that the pair had hung out several times. (Justin and Hailey later married in 2018 and Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker last year.)

Back in February, Hailey and Jenner made headlines for allegedly sparking a feud with Justin’s ex Selena Gomez by appearing to make fun of her eyebrows. Not long after Gomez shared a TikTok stating that she “laminated her brows too much,” Jenner posted a pic of her own brows via her Instagram Story, writing, “This was an accident???”

She also shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Hailey via her IG Story, in which she and Hailey zoomed in on their eyebrows.

After fans began to speculate the posts were directed at Gomez, Kylie took to the comments of a fan account’s TikTok post to deny feud rumors. “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts!” she wrote. “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” Gomez, for her part, backed up by replying, “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Gomez later poked fun at the drama while promoting her Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel. “You know how much I love a laminated brow,” she captioned an Instagram selfie in August. “I’m excited to finally share that my new @rarebeauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is here. It’s my staple for that natural, fluffy, lifted brow – it holds all day without being stiff, sticky, or crunchy. You can shop it now only at RareBeauty.com.”