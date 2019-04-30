They’ve got a friend in her! La La Anthony opened up to Us Weekly about her bond with the Kardashian family — and dished on their Easter outing at Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella.

“Everyone’s doing great,” the Think Like a Man actress, 39, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner on Monday, April 29. “Lots to be grateful for, and it was nice to bring in Easter Sunday with Kanye’s Sunday Service and it was so powerful and the message was so powerful and it was really a great day.”

Anthony added of the famous brood: “They’re all just incredible people. They’ve all been my friends for 10-plus years, so I was happy we were all able to [be] together.”

As for how Khloé Kardashian, specifically, is doing following her split from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February, Anthony said, “She’s doing great!”

The Power Playbook author added that the Revenge Body host, 34, is “a great mom” and that she was in awe “watching [Khloé] in action” on Easter. “I was like, ‘Damn, girl, you got this thing covered!’ She’s a great girl, a great person,” Anthony shared.

Khloé called it quits on her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, shortly after sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Thompson was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party.

The pair — who share 12-month-old daughter True — had previously weathered a cheating scandal in April 2018 and remained a couple for nearly 10 months after the athlete first made headlines for his unfaithfulness. Photos and videos surfaced at the time of Thompson cheating with multiple women days before Khloé went into labor.

“Khloé is doing really well,” a source told Us in March. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

