PSA! Lady Gaga revealed that she quit smoking and implored others to never pick up cigarettes in the first place.

“I’m not smoking anymore, but I’d smoke 40 cigarettes all day long,” the singer, 33, explained during her Friday, February 28, interview with Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

Gaga reiterated her dedication to kicking the bad habit. “I swear on my life I’m not smoking cigarettes,” she said. “I completely quit — I quit cold turkey. But it was so hard. If you don’t smoke, don’t smoke! Because quitting is worse. It is so brutal. And I will never smoke again because I think I saw Jesus for an entire week. It was so awful.”

The Oscar winner’s decision could have something to do with her plans to have children in the near future. “More music, not retiring any time soon … all kinds of different music,” she said in a December 2019 YouTube video when asked about her goals for the next decade. “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams.”

She continued: “I’m living my inspirations right now, in this moment. When I get inspired, I do things right away. There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade. I just don’t know exactly what they are, which is why they’ll be extra crazy.”

Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky were first linked in December 2019 when they were spotted ringing in the new year in Las Vegas. Us Weekly exclusively revealed his identity earlier this month after the couple were seen kissing in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl.

However, the pair are not on a committed level yet. “They are not serious,” a source told Us. “She’s having fun and likes the attention, but he is not the only guy she’s interested in. Despite sharing a pic of them on Instagram together, she hasn’t been making a big deal about Michael to her friends.”

Instead, Gaga is focused on her career, as signaled by the release of her new single, “Stupid Love.” The Grammy winner reflected on her motivation during her New Music Daily interview: “I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and, you know, energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy.”