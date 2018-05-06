Lala Kent is leaning on her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, for support after the passing of her father.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 28, took to Instagram on Saturday, May 5, to share a photo of herself alongside her beau to express her gratitude for his support. “You are my rock. My heart & soul. You saved me- Kept me from drowning in the darkest time of my life,” she captioned the snap. “I cherish the human you are. Thank you, my love.”

The reality TV star revealed to fans on social media on April 23, that her father, Kent Rulon Burningham, had died. “Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower,” she captioned a sweet video of herself with her dad. “I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

She updated her fans on Thursday, May 3, to let them know she was heading back to Los Angeles after attending his funeral in Utah. “Back to L.A., with my sweet, beautiful mama, wearing my dad’s watch, and an epic tattoo,” she wrote along with two photos, one of her holding her mother’s hand and the other revealing a heart tattoo inscribed with the word “dad.” “Repping my pops till the end of time (by @chichtattoos ♥️) Dad, I promise i’m going to make you proud. I’m going to be kind and tender hearted, just like you.”

Kent’s costars in the hit Bravo reality show, including Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney were also in attendance at the service to support their friend.

The producer and Kent kept their relationship private for some time before going public in December 2017. She told Us Weekly in March that she sees things getting serious between them in the future. “We’re not in a rush to get married but, yeah, I see that happening,” she said. “And I see us having a family, it’s just all about timing.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!