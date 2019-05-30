No bad blood! Lamar Odom revealed that he declined to inform his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, about the contents of his tell-all memoir, Darkness to Light — but he admitted that he had a valid reason for doing so.

The former Los Angeles Lakers baller, 39, exclusively shared with Us Weekly whether he cautioned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star about the personal stories he chose to disclose in his book, which debuted on Tuesday, May 28. While the NBA star recognized he should have warned Kardashian and her famous family, he said “there’s not one bash in there about her or her family at all.”

“I mean, you probably couldn’t pay me to do that because that would be lying,” he continued to tell Us. “You couldn’t really pay me to do it. I wouldn’t do that at all.”

A source told Us that Kardashian, 34, has not read her ex-husband’s revealing book just yet. “Khloé hasn’t read the book, only because she is so busy with her daughter, [True],” the insider shared with Us on Wednesday, May 29. “She wishes Lamar only the best.”

Odom and the Good American cofounder exchanged vows after a month of dating in September 2009 and the ceremony aired two months later in a special Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

After Odom’s quick engagement and wedding with Kardashian, the pair’s relationship encountered several ups and downs. The former couple, who starred in Khloé & Lamar together, faced one of their biggest problems in 2015 when Odom was hospitalized and in a coma following a life-threatening overdose.

In his book, Odom detailed aspects of the pair’s former relationship, including how he “had broken my vows with Khloé so many times, it’s just impossible for me to remember them all.” But Odom revealed on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday that there was one story, in particular, that caught his ex-wife’s attention.

Odom said Kardashian sent him a “friendly” text about a story he shared of her beating up a stripper after she caught them together in a hotel room.

“She sent me a text yesterday,” he told host Jenny McCarthy. “She talked about one of the stories that I told in the book about her coming to the hotel and putting her hands on a girl. She said that she didn’t even think that I remembered that story.”

Odom and Kardashian’s divorce was finalized in 2016. Prior to their relationship, he welcomed daughter Destiny, 20, son Lamar Jr., 17, and late son Jayden with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales. (Jayden died of sudden infant death syndrome a.k.a. SIDS in 2006. He was only 6 months old.)

