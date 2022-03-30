Reflecting on the past. After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for talking about the King Richard star’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, many stars have been outspoken about the controversy. Lamar Odom, for his part, found a connection to his previous marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

“He loves his wife. I do not condone violence against anyone,” the former Los Angeles Lakers athlete, 42, captioned a Tuesday, March 29, Instagram snap of Smith, 53, and Pinkett Smith, 50, at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27. “@willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith. I was told love covers a multitude of sins.”

He continued: “I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking [sides], dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife. That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock, would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do. Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain.”

Odom, who was previously married to the 37-year-old Good American cofounder for four years, hoped to use Smith’s actions as a “teaching moment” for his followers.

“Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married,” the Darkness to Light author claimed.

The former NBA star was married to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum between 2009 and 2013 before she filed for divorce. Following his 2015 overdose, the reality TV star withdrew her petition amid his recovery. She eventually refiled the documents, which were finalized in December 2016.

While Kardashian — who shares daughter True, 3, with ex Tristan Thompson — has since moved on from the twosome’s whirlwind romance, Odom has continued to be candid about their marriage.

“Actually, it’s really nice to hear [fan support]. It’s refreshing. When you marry someone in 30 days, they’ll always be connected to you somehow, someway. She’ll always have a place in my heart,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “When I came out of the coma, she took care of me. I’m talking about a woman that wiped my backside when I couldn’t do it myself. So, I’m fond of her for that. She had a lot of dignity and pride as well as I did.”

The former basketball player is the latest star to speak out about the Oscars incident. During Sunday’s televised ceremony, Rock, 57, made a joke about Pinkett Smith appearing in a G.I. Jane sequel due to her shaved head. While Pinkett Smith — who has been vocal about her battle with alopecia — rolled her eyes at the joke, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum walked up on stage, smacking Rock across the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” the Will author shouted at the time. Smith has since apologized for his actions while the Grown Ups actor has yet to publicly address the matter.

“Let’s use this as a teaching moment, let’s learn to set boundaries, let’s learn to be humble, let’s learn to embrace and forgive each other in the midst of our trials and tribulations versus sitting on a throne of [judgment],” Odom concluded his social media upload. “Last I checked we (the peanut gallery 😳) do not have a heaven or hell to put anyone in. Same thing that makes you laugh will bring you to your knees. Sending good vibes only. … Love y’all for loving and supporting me.”

