Larsa Pippen Wants Khloe Kardashian to Be Happy Amid Tristan Thompson Drama





Keeping the peace. Larsa Pippen hopes that her friend Khloé Kardashian can find a cordial ground with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I just want her happy,” Pippen, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly at Levi’s Haus pop-up shop, which offers premium products, a tailor shop, interactive one-of-a-kind experiences, technical innovations and artist collaborations in the Miami Wynwood Arts District, on Thursday, December 5. “I feel like all of us just want to be happy, you know what I mean? And it’s just like good vibes.”

The Real Housewives of Miami alum added that she supports Kardashian, 35, and her decision to stay civil with Thompson, 28. “It’s good to get along with your ex, you know, like for me and Scottie [Pippen] it’s a conscious effort,” she explained. “You might not always do the right things, but I love him regardless.”

Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie, 54, in November 2018. They are the parents of son Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 17, Justin, 14, and daughter Sophia, 11.

Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player called it quits in February after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The breakup came months after photos surfaced in April 2018 of Thompson cheating on the Good American cofounder while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Since their split, Thompson has made multiple efforts to reconcile with Kardashian. The athlete gifted her a diamond necklace on the December 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was hand-delivered by her best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Kardashian took to Instagram to defend her decision to accept the lavish gift from her ex-boyfriend.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that,” she wrote in a lengthy post via Instagram Story on Thursday. “Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart.”

The reality TV star added that she chose to forgive Thompson so that she could move on. “I crave peace in my life,” she penned. “Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

Kardashian fired back at trolls who criticized Malika and Khadijah, both 36, for helping Thompson in a series of tweets on December 3. “My best friends would never do anything to hurt me,” the Revenge Body host wrote. “I can say that with full confidence!”

With reporting by Carly Sloane