Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Lauren Conrad and William Tell’s Relationship Timeline: Their Concert Meet-Cute to Married With Kids

By
Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell s Relationship Timeline
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Lauren Conrad found The One in husband William Tell, but their love story had to wait a decade before it began in 2012.

“I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting on stage at one of his concerts,” Conrad revealed via her blog in August 2016, referring to Tell’s time in the band Something Corporate. “Ten years later we were set up on a blind date.”

Once the pair were reintroduced in 2012, they quickly fell in love. The Laguna Beach alum wed the former guitarist in September 2014.

“It’s been wonderful so far,” Conrad exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in May 2015 of their first year of marriage. “I think it’s really different for everybody. For us it makes you officially family, which is really great, but as far as our relationship, we were really committed before, so it didn’t change a ton.” The twosome have since welcomed two sons, Liam and Charlie.

Lauren Conrad Love Life

Related: Lauren Conrad’s Dating History: From ‘Laguna Beach’ and Beyond

Scroll down to relive Conrad and Tell’s relationship from the start:

2002

Conrad first crossed paths with Tell during one of his Something Corporate performances when she was in high school. Tell was part of the group from 2001 to 2004 and reunited with the band in October 2023 for a special show in Las Vegas.

Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell s Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Lauren Conrad/Instagram

February 2012

The twosome had their first date on Valentine’s Day after being set up by mutual friends.

June 2013

“My family loves him, so they love when we come to visit,” Conrad exclusively told Us of her then-boyfriend. “We spend a lot of weekends there hanging out by the pool and doing nothing.”

The Hills alum revealed at the time that her parents were “all about” Tell proposing soon. “We aren’t in a rush, though,” Conrad clarified. “We’re happy where we are right now.”

Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell s Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Kohl’s

October 2013

Four months later, Conrad announced her engagement. “I am very excited to share with you guys that William and I got engaged over the weekend,” the author wrote via Instagram. “I am beyond thrilled!”

Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell s Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Lauren Conrad/Instagram

May 2014

“This guy graduated from law school today! So proud! #esquire,” Conrad gushed via Instagram after Tell finished at the University of Southern California.

September 2014

Us exclusively confirmed that Conrad and Tell tied the knot on the coast of California on September 13. “What a perfect way to start our lives together; surrounded by the people we love most,” the newlyweds told Us in a statement after the ceremony.

Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell s Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Lauren Conrad/Instagram

February 2016

“Celebrating 4 wonderful years with my Valentine 🌴👙🍹,” the LC Lauren Conrad designer captioned a vacation snap with her husband.

Lauren Conrads Family Album With William Tell and Sons

Related: Lauren Conrad's Family Album With William Tell and Sons

July 2017

The couple’s first son, Liam James, was born.

Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell s Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Lauren Conrad/Instagram

October 2019

Conrad announced via social media that the pair’s second son, Charlie Wolf, had arrived. One month later, the former reality star commented on Charlie’s moniker after learning two other celebrity kids — both Zooey Deschanel and Carly Waddell — have sons with the same name.

“It sounds like I’m a follower,” Conrad joked to Us in November 2019, explaining, “They’re just both family names. Charlie, or Charles, is a family name and a name that my husband and I both really like, and then Wolf actually comes from his side.”

Lauren Conrad 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Related: Lauren Conrad: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!

August 2022

Conrad exclusively told Us that the best advice she’s received is from her spouse. “I’ve gotten a lot of amazing advice in my life. But when I first met my husband, he told me he always packs a bathing suit no matter where he is going,” she recalled. “I thought that was really silly, but you never know when you’re going to need a bathing suit. There have been many random occasions where we have gone somewhere, and I wish I have packed a bathing suit only to find that my husband did and I did not. It takes very little room. Pack that bathing suit.”

Conrad also dished to Us during her “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” interview that her “favorite song” from her husband’s band days is “I Woke Up in a Car.”

hair

Deal of the Day

This 4-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush You May See in a Fancy Salon Is Over 50% Off View Deal

Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell s Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Lauren Conrad/Instagram

September 2023

“It was a good Summer 🤍 Long beach days with friends, fire pit s’mores, family trips, a late summer garden and an adorable new family member,” Conrad wrote via Instagram, recapping her family’s summer adventures.

Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell s Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Lauren Conrad/Instagram

January 2024

While reflecting on the past year, Conrad shared a glimpse at her romance with Tell. She included a moment between the pair backstage at his Something Corporate gig in fall 2023 and images of their kids on the beach. “Happy New Year! Thanks for the memories 2023,” the designer captioned her Instagram rewind.

In this article

lauren conrad bio update

Lauren Conrad

William Tell

Laguna Beach
Mischa-Barton-Audrina-Patridge-Hills-cast-birthday

The Hills

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!