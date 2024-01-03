Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell s Relationship Timeline

Lauren Conrad found The One in husband William Tell, but their love story had to wait a decade before it began in 2012.

“I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting on stage at one of his concerts,” Conrad revealed via her blog in August 2016, referring to Tell’s time in the band Something Corporate. “Ten years later we were set up on a blind date.”

Once the pair were reintroduced in 2012, they quickly fell in love. The Laguna Beach alum wed the former guitarist in September 2014.

“It’s been wonderful so far,” Conrad exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in May 2015 of their first year of marriage. “I think it’s really different for everybody. For us it makes you officially family, which is really great, but as far as our relationship, we were really committed before, so it didn’t change a ton.” The twosome have since welcomed two sons, Liam and Charlie.

Scroll down to relive Conrad and Tell’s relationship from the start:

2002

Conrad first crossed paths with Tell during one of his Something Corporate performances when she was in high school. Tell was part of the group from 2001 to 2004 and reunited with the band in October 2023 for a special show in Las Vegas.

February 2012

The twosome had their first date on Valentine’s Day after being set up by mutual friends.

June 2013

“My family loves him, so they love when we come to visit,” Conrad exclusively told Us of her then-boyfriend. “We spend a lot of weekends there hanging out by the pool and doing nothing.”

The Hills alum revealed at the time that her parents were “all about” Tell proposing soon. “We aren’t in a rush, though,” Conrad clarified. “We’re happy where we are right now.”

October 2013

Four months later, Conrad announced her engagement. “I am very excited to share with you guys that William and I got engaged over the weekend,” the author wrote via Instagram. “I am beyond thrilled!”

May 2014

“This guy graduated from law school today! So proud! #esquire,” Conrad gushed via Instagram after Tell finished at the University of Southern California.

September 2014

Us exclusively confirmed that Conrad and Tell tied the knot on the coast of California on September 13. “What a perfect way to start our lives together; surrounded by the people we love most,” the newlyweds told Us in a statement after the ceremony.

February 2016

“Celebrating 4 wonderful years with my Valentine 🌴👙🍹,” the LC Lauren Conrad designer captioned a vacation snap with her husband.

July 2017

The couple’s first son, Liam James, was born.

October 2019

Conrad announced via social media that the pair’s second son, Charlie Wolf, had arrived. One month later, the former reality star commented on Charlie’s moniker after learning two other celebrity kids — both Zooey Deschanel and Carly Waddell — have sons with the same name.

“It sounds like I’m a follower,” Conrad joked to Us in November 2019, explaining, “They’re just both family names. Charlie, or Charles, is a family name and a name that my husband and I both really like, and then Wolf actually comes from his side.”

August 2022

Conrad exclusively told Us that the best advice she’s received is from her spouse. “I’ve gotten a lot of amazing advice in my life. But when I first met my husband, he told me he always packs a bathing suit no matter where he is going,” she recalled. “I thought that was really silly, but you never know when you’re going to need a bathing suit. There have been many random occasions where we have gone somewhere, and I wish I have packed a bathing suit only to find that my husband did and I did not. It takes very little room. Pack that bathing suit.”

Conrad also dished to Us during her “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” interview that her “favorite song” from her husband’s band days is “I Woke Up in a Car.”

September 2023

“It was a good Summer 🤍 Long beach days with friends, fire pit s’mores, family trips, a late summer garden and an adorable new family member,” Conrad wrote via Instagram, recapping her family’s summer adventures.

January 2024

While reflecting on the past year, Conrad shared a glimpse at her romance with Tell. She included a moment between the pair backstage at his Something Corporate gig in fall 2023 and images of their kids on the beach. “Happy New Year! Thanks for the memories 2023,” the designer captioned her Instagram rewind.