



Welcome to the OC, shoppers! Lauren Conrad is coming home and sharing her favorite holiday finds at The Little Market’s new pop-up location.

“We’re really excited to do a pop-up down here in Orange County, especially at Fashion Island. Hannah [Skvarla] and I both grew up in Orange County, so it’s nice to do it in our hometown,” Conrad, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, November 20, while promoting her The Little Market Pop-Up Shop alongside partner Skvarla.

The temporary shop will be located at the Fashion Island shopping mall in Newport Beach, California and will run from November 22 through January 3.

“Obviously, year-round Little Market is a great place to shop, but I think especially around the holidays it’s so true to what the holidays are about,” she continued. “You know, when you’re shopping Little Market, you’re buying products that really give back.”

This space is much bigger than the duo’s permanent store in the Palisades in Los Angeles and features “really stylized rooms” in order to give shoppers a real feel of how to decorate for the holidays. Plus, its location gives both women a sense of home.

“Yeah, we both spent time at that mall growing up, so it’s very… it’s awesome,” the New York Times bestselling author said. “It’s great that we’ve been given the opportunity to be there.”

The Little Market is a nonprofit dedicated to giving women an opportunity to earn and support their families through handmade goods that are sold at the shop. The mission of helping others become self-sufficient rings true all year long, but especially during the gifting season.

“Hannah and I are really fortunate in we were able to find a way to give back while doing something we both really love and we really enjoy our jobs,” Conrad said, noting that both women hope to pass this passion on to their children. “I think that’s something we also hope for our children is that you find a passion, you find something you really care about and if you can use it to do good, that’s amazing.”

Skvarla seconds Conrad’s hopes when it comes to spreading the nonprofit and giving spirit to their little ones saying, “I think Lauren and I both talked about how through our work with The Little Market, our kids will grow up to see how committed we are to this nonprofit and how we’re committed to this cause and how we were able to create a way to give back every single day.”

Now that the fashion designer is a mother of two — she announced the arrival of her second child, Charlie Wolf, in October — she knows just what products every mom needs under the tree.

“I really love all of our spa products. I feel very strongly that it’s important to set a little time aside every day for yourself, even if it’s just 10 or 15 minutes, you can unwind and for me, I really like to take a bath at the end of the day, when my kids are down and just set my phone down and just like sit still for a minute,” the philanthropist said. “I think, you know, life gets really busy and sometimes you feel like you can’t do that, but again, that’s a priority to me, you need to take a beat sometimes, so I really like our bath salts is my answer.”

Skvarla on the other hand, says it’s all about the candles. “I love the candles. We have so many different scents for the seasons,” she told Us. “I have different favorites, but I love a scent, especially when you have kids and you can walk into the house and it smells really good, the candles are great.”

Shop The Little Market Orange County Pop-Up all season long beginning, Friday, November 22.

With reporting by Carly Sloane